Taruc, Talion make final push for JPGT Finals slots

The race for the remaining tickets to the ICTSI Elite Junior PGT Grand Finals reaches a thrilling climax as Jakob Taruc and Levonne Talion lead a crucial final-round charge in the ICTSI Eagle Ridge JPGT Championship blasting off Wednesday (June 17) at the sprawling Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in Gen. Trias, Cavite.

With only the top four players from each division advancing to the grand finale – the Ryder Cup-style North vs. South Duel this August at Pueblo de Oro – the Aoki course is set to host a high-stakes, dramatic showdown. The 54-hole premier (15-18) division tournament serves as the sixth and final leg of the intense Luzon series.

Sitting at No. 5 in the boys’ premier standings, the 16-year-old Taruc holds an excellent opportunity to break into the qualifying circle. His path became significantly clearer with the absence of No. 3 Geoffrey Tan and with fourth-ranked Charles Serdenia falling one tournament short of the mandatory three-appearance rule required to qualify.

However, the home-schooled standout representing Forest Hills and Camp Aguinaldo isn’t leaning on technicalities. Riding the momentum of a spectacular 18-shot blowout victory at Beverly Place, Taruc is locked in on securing a consecutive win to firmly lock down his spot. He attributes his sudden surge to a complete overhaul of his mental strategy.

“Winning for the first time felt incredible, and it proved to me that my game is back,” said Taruc. “It all stems from a shift in my mentality. I used to attack every pin aggressively, but I’ve learned to focus entirely on putting together pars instead of forcing birdies. Ironically, the more patient I am for pars, the more birdie opportunities naturally open up.”

Anticipating the daunting distance and punishing layout of the Aoki course, Taruc has spent the past week sharpening his long irons and tuning his accuracy off the tee.

While Tristan Padilla (42 points) and Shinichi Suzuki (35 points) have already comfortably booked the first two finals slots, the battle beneath them is razor-thin. Beyond Taruc, joint-seventh-ranked Nathan Belandres retains a mathematical lifeline but needs at least a Top 3 finish to gatecrash the party. Meanwhile, No. 9 Taeyang Yun could also steal a berth with nothing less than an outright victory.

The math is even more punishing in the girls’ premier division. For Talion, currently sitting at fifth with 32 points, a generic podium finish won’t cut it – she likely needs a victory to punch her ticket to Cagayan de Oro.

A fierce, three-way war looms for the final two girls’ slots. Kendra Garingalao (37 points) and Rafa Anciano (35 points) are both aiming for strong performances to protect their fragile advantages, setting up a high-pressure leaderboard battle to watch. Twin sisters Lisa and Mona Sarines have already locked up the top two spots with 42 and 39 points, respectively.

The drama won’t be confined to the premier age group division. The 36-hole competitions in the 7-10 and 11-14 categories (both boys’ and girls’) feature equally tight battles for the final two available slots in the sixth and last leg of the Luzon series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.