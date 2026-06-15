Tab Baldwin, other Ateneo officials snub CIDG summon

By Chito Chavez

Beleaguered Ateneo basketball coach Tab Baldwin and three other team officials failed to appear at a hearing set by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in connection with the deaths of two basketball players in Aurora.

Several school and team officials had been summoned to appear on Monday, June 5, but Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla said only a lawyer and one basketball official attended.

He added that another subpoena would be issued to the team’s management for a hearing on Friday, June 19, noting that there are also plans to summon the players in a separate session.

The inquiry is related to the deaths of student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili during a team-building activity in Aurora.

“We are not here to arrest, we are not here to charge, but merely to gather the facts,” Remulla said.

He explained that the hearing is a fact-finding mission, not a fault-finding process, with results to be released once all concerned parties have been investigated.

Remulla also said the Philippine National Police (PNP) is verifying statements circulating after the drowning incident on June 8 that claimed the lives of Adili and Baterbonia.

The DILG extended its deepest condolences to the families of the two athletes and to the Ateneo de Manila University community, calling their loss a tragedy shared by the nation.

“All concerned individuals are expected to fully cooperate with the investigating authorities. Due process will be strictly observed, and accountability will be enforced wherever the facts lead,” Remulla stated.

He likewise urged the public to refrain from speculation and allow proper authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation, out of respect for the grieving families and for the truth that must be established.