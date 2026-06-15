Congress convenes special session on priority bills

By Argyll Geducos

President Ferdinand Marcos has called Congress to a special session on June 17 to urgently deliberate on priority measures addressing social protection, education, healthcare, and support for vulnerable Filipinos amid energy challenges and recent natural disasters.

Through Proclamation No. 1318, signed June 15, the President directed lawmakers to act on pending bills that have already reached advanced stages of legislation.

“The challenges confronting our people demand urgent action,” Marcos said, citing the need to assist earthquake victims in Mindanao, provide better healthcare for senior citizens, improve nutrition for children, and strengthen protection for vulnerable sectors.

Among the measures up for consideration are:

Creation of a National Center for Geriatric Health Amendments to the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (GASTPE) Act The proposed Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) Act Amendments to the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act The Last Mile and GIDA Schools Act Amendments to the Masustansyang Pagkain Para sa Batang Pilipino Act The proposed Anti-Political Dynasty Law The Presidential Merit Scholarship Program

The proclamation also allows consideration of other measures aimed at strengthening social protection. Notably, the inclusion of the Anti-Political Dynasty Law underscores Malacañang’s push for its passage, with the House already approving a version on third reading.

The session will also enable the Commission on Appointments to act on pending appointments to key Cabinet, military, and foreign service posts, ensuring continuity in government operations.

Under the 1987 Constitution, the President may call Congress to a special session at any time to address urgent matters.

Malacañang expressed confidence that lawmakers will set aside political distractions and focus on measures that provide timely support to Filipinos.