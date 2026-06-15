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Gov’t websites hackers identified – NBI

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Something in common: two notorious Russian speaking hacking groups found sharing infrastructure with each other

By Jeffrey Damicog

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has identified those behind the recent defacement of the websites of the Senate and House of Representatives, an official said.

But NBI director Melvin A. Matibag would not provide further details, saying investigation and follow-up operations are ongoing.

“We have identified all of them already. We have to make them to answer kung ano ‘yung ginawa nila,” said Matibag during a press conference on Monday, June 15.

He said the defacement of the websites were done by different persons but belonging to the same group.

Also during the same press conference, Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) Executive Director Aboy Paraiso assured “wala ho nakuhang sensitive data ‘nung chineck.”

The NBI and CICC held a press conference on Monday for the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for a tighter partnership in the fight against cybercrimes.

Under the MOA, Matibag explained “binibigyan ng CICC ang NBI bilang imbestigador ng access sa kanilang mga data na nakukuha.”

Matibag said also, through the agreement “makakabuo kami ng polisiya na kanilang ituturo din sa atin at sama-sama namin ituturo at ika-cascade pababa sa ating mga tauhan sa pamamagitan ng mga workshops at conferences.”

“Maglalagay din kami ng mga representative o mga imbestigador o ahente sa loob ng CICC upang mas mabilis ang pagtugon at pagkilos,” he said.

 

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