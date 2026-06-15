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9 nabbed for ₱163k cable theft in Quezon City

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
The nine suspects arrested in Quezon City are presented by police while holding an identification placard, alongside the tools and equipment allegedly used in cutting telecommunication cables and the closed utility van believed to have been used in the operation. (Photo courtesy of the Quezon City Police District)

By Trixee Rosel

Police arrested nine men early Sunday, June 14, after they were allegedly caught cutting and hauling copper telecommunication cables worth ₱163,852 along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

Personnel from Batasan Police Station 6 intercepted the suspects around 4 a.m. in Barangay Matandang Balara while they were dismantling copper cables owned by PLDT Inc.

Authorities said the group was seen dragging the stolen cables toward a utility vehicle using a heavy‑duty metal chain when police moved in to stop the operation. A brief chase ensued before the nine suspects were cornered and arrested.

The suspects were identified as alias “Jayson,” 36, of Meycauayan, Bulacan; “Jimlyn,” 32, and “Michael,” 50, both from Dasmariñas, Cavite; “Leoncio,” 49; “Rogelio,” 55; “Eduardo,” 45; another alias “Jayson,” 31; “Joselito,” 18; and “Jemar,” 18.

Police said the suspects failed to present any identification, work orders, or proof that they were authorized personnel or contractors of the telecommunications company.

Recovered from them were about 1,500 pairs of 26‑gauge underground copper cables, along with a bolt cutter, iron hammer, steel saws, saw frames, and a heavy‑duty metal anchor chain allegedly used in the cutting operation.

Authorities also seized a closed utility van believed to have been used to transport the stolen cables, which police said were intended to be brought to Nueva Ecija for resale.

The suspects were charged with theft and violation of the Anti‑Cable Television and Cable Internet Tapping Act of 2013 before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

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