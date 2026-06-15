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McCullough outguns Brownlee as TNT forces winner-take-all Game 7

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

BY Reynald Magallon

Chris McCullough came out on top in his fiery duel against Justin Brownlee as TNT edged Barangay Ginebra, 98-90, to force a winner-take-all Game 7 in their best-of-seven Finals series in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, June 14.

McCullough outgunned Brownlee, firing 53 points including 11 straight points that helped the Tropang 5G create the much-needed separation after a tight 85-82 count in the final three minutes of the contest.

The waning minutes actually turned out to be a one-on-one affair between the two imports as McCullough and Brownlee traded big blows after big blows.

Brownlee matched McCullough points for points in the waning minutes with the Ginebra resident import also firing 10 straight points in that similar stretch to also finish with 52 points.

Still, TNT did just enough to keep Ginebra at bay as McCullough got plenty of help from the locals despite the absence of Calvin Oftana and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and the late injury to Jayson Castro.

Jordan Heading finished with 19 points and nine assists while RR Pogoy chalked up 14. McCullough also hauled down 22 rebounds in his do-or-die effort for Ginebra.

Brownlee, for his part, had no other King scoring in double-figures with Troy Rosario being the best scoring local with nine.

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