Truck helper dies in Pasig road crash

By Richielyn Canlas

A truck helper lost his life after being trapped in the tractor head of a trailer truck that slammed into another trailer truck in Pasig City on Saturday night, June 13.

The fatal crash occurred along the southbound lane of the C5 Ortigas Flyover in Barangay Ugong.

The truck, loaded with bottles of soft drinks, reportedly failed to avoid a stalled trailer truck that had broken down ahead of it.

The impact left the helper fatally pinned inside the vehicle.

Authorities closed the southbound lane at 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, to allow towing and clearing operations.

Broken glass and scattered soft drink bottles littered the road, delaying reopening until flushing operations were completed at 10:30 a.m.

The driver of the soft drink truck was taken into custody by the Pasig City Traffic Sector and may face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property.