SUV falls into creek after driver dozes off, 2 dead

By Freddie Lazaro

BADOC, Ilocos Norte – Two senior citizens were killed and four others injured when a Toyota Fortuner SUV plunged into a creek in Barangay Santa Cruz Norte on Friday night, June 12.

Police said the 69-year-old driver from Abra allegedly fell asleep at the wheel, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

The SUV veered into the opposite lane before careening off the road and crashing into the creek.

All six occupants sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals.

One passenger was declared dead on arrival at the Sinait District Hospital in Ilocos Sur, while another later died at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Batac City, Ilocos Norte.

Authorities are conducting a follow-up investigation into the incident.