Student chases motorcycle-riding snatcher, recovers gold necklace in Mandaluyong

By Richielyn Canlas

A 23-year-old student chased down a motorcycle-riding snatcher in Mandaluyong City and recovered his stolen ₱30,000 gold necklace during a brief scuffle on June 11.

The Mandaluyong City Police Station reported that the victim was walking along Sheridan Street in Barangay Highway Hills when the suspect suddenly grabbed his necklace.

The student immediately pursued the thief and managed to wrestle back the stolen item during a short struggle, though the suspect escaped on his motorcycle.

A security officer who witnessed the incident, along with responding personnel from Sub-Station 3, continued the chase.

They intercepted the suspect along Shaw Boulevard in Barangay Pineda, Pasig City, where he was arrested.

The suspect is now in police custody and faces charges of robbery snatching.