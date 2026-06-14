Senior High student stabs teacher dead

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – A 36-year-old high school teacher was allegedly stabbed to death by a 24-year-old Grade 12 student inside his house in Barangay Alijis on Friday, June 12.

Education Program Specialist II RJ Paglomutan, spokesperson for the Department of Education (DepEd)–Bacolod Schools Division, confirmed the incident but withheld further details as the investigation is ongoing.

Paglomutan said the victim’s family has appealed for privacy and understanding during this difficult time.

He added that the matter has already reached the DepEd-Bacolod head, and an official statement will be released once the investigation is completed.

Police Capt. Jay-r Reyes, chief of Police Station 7, reported that lawmen discovered the victim’s body after responding to a commotion in the area around 11:55 p.m.

He said authorities are awaiting autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death and the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Limited information has so far been released by authorities.

The suspect is currently in police custody, and a follow-up investigation is underway.