Alas Women hoping for a grand AVC Cup exit

By MARK REY MONTEJO

CANDON CITY – Alas Pilipinas hopes to salvage some measure of pride when it battles Iran in the classification round of the 2026 AVC Women’s Volleyball Cup here at the Candon City Arena Sunday, June 14.

After absorbing back-to-back losses that ended its medal bid, host Philippines is just as determined to exit with heads high in front of highly-appreciative Ilocano fans in their 9:30 showdown with Iranians.

Meantime, semis matches were being held at press time with Chinese Taipei, which also beats Alas Pilipinas in the elims, taking on the still undefeated Kazakhstan.

Reigning champion Vietnam, still reeling from a shock loss to the Kazakhs, was also playing against South Korea.

The winner in the Alas-Iran duel will finish at No. 7 in the event presented by the Philippine Sports Commission and city of Candon,

Alas star Alyssa Valdez has once against challenged the young guns of the team to take the loss positively, saying they have a bright future ahead only if they will value the lessons they learned from those defeats.

“Marami pang maabot ‘yong mga bata rito [sa Alas], so hopefully, magandang experience ‘to para sa kanila,” said Valdez after Alas’ straight-set loss to the Yi-Jen Liao-skippered Taipei.

If Alas win, it will be its second seventh-place finish in the annual competition after winning back-to-back medals in the past two seasons, highlighted by a silver in Vietnam last year.

Valdez, No. 16 in scoring department, Ces Molina, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Alyssa Solomon, Kyle Negrito, Nina Ytang, Thea Gagate, Royse Tubino and Ara Galang are expected to be at Alas’ forefront, while the Iranians will be banking on current No. 1 scorer Fatemeh Khalili Chermahini.

Mayor Eric D. Singson is anticipating more fans to come and support the Nationals’ farewell game.

“Kahit na they [Alas] lost three games, the people will still be here, still. I’m sure of that,” said Singson.