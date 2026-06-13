Swift action ends Pier 18 chemical scare

Local responders and concerned agencies swiftly contained a chemical incident at Pier 18 in Manila on Saturday, June 13, Barangay 101 officials confirmed.

Authorities identified the chemical involved as sucralose, an artificial sweetener commonly used in the food and beverage industry.

The incident prompted safety reminders from the barangay, including the temporary use of face masks and limiting unnecessary outdoor activities as precautionary measures.

Residents, especially children, senior citizens, pregnant women, and individuals with respiratory conditions, were advised to take extra precautions and avoid areas near the site of the incident.

The public was reminded to wear face masks when going outside their homes, avoid unnecessary travel to areas near Pier 18, and closely monitor vulnerable individuals for possible symptoms.

Authorities also urged residents to immediately report any concerns such as difficulty breathing, dizziness, or severe irritation to the proper authorities.

Barangay officials, led by Kagawad Francisco Pagayunan, continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with concerned agencies for further updates.

The containment operation was carried out through the joint efforts of the Katuparan Fire Rescue Volunteer (KFRV), the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and other responding teams.

Punong Barangay William Baysa Ypon and the Sangguniang Barangay also expressed their appreciation to all responders and volunteers for their swift action in ensuring the safety of the community. (Diann Calucin)