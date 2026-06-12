Jenn Rosa returns in ‘Helena,’ Athena Red turns up the heat with ‘Latina’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Jenn Rosa is back and she is bolder than ever.

After almost a year away from the screen, the VMX hottie makes her return in “Helena,” a provocative new film that blends folklore, community life, and carnal desire.

In “Helena,” Jenn plays a hilot-like healer in a rural community, someone often seen as an albularyo figure who tends to the concerns and ailments of her kababayan. As she shares, “Hilot ako rito, yung parang albularyo. As Helena, tinutulungan ko yung mga kababayan ko sa mga hinaing nila.”

Despite her important role in the community, Helena remains single. The men around her keep their distance, gripped by a deep fear and suspicion that her healing hands are tied to witchcraft. Beneath this image of reverence and fear, however, Helena carries a hidden and scandalous truth that challenges everything people think they know about her.

For Jenn, the project also marks a highly anticipated return for her fans, along with a more daring performance than before. She says, “This is a must-watch kasi for the very first time ay may full frontal nudity ako dito.”

She adds that she gave everything for the role after her hiatus. “Alam ko marami ang nakaka-miss so, binigay ko ang lahat dito. As in tinodo ko na.”

Since entering the VMX universe, Jenn has built a strong following for her bold screen presence and versatility in portraying sensual and dramatic roles, and “Helena” positions her once again at the center of that appeal.

Her co-star Lea Bernabe also makes a strong impression in the film, adding intensity to the narrative. She shares, “Grabe ang ginawa ko dito. Hindi kayo mabibitin.”

Alongside “Helena,” VMX also features another new release, “Latina,” a seductive psychological drama headlined by Athena Red.

In “Latina,” Athena Red plays Katarina, a mysterious woman whose arrival disrupts the carefully controlled lives of three people who believe they have mastered their desires. She is joined by VMX new crush Shalanie Rivera, along with Chester Garcia and Mhack Morales.

The story follows a group bound by an unconventional arrangement built on freedom, independence, and the absence of emotional expectations. Their fragile balance begins to shift when Katarina enters their world, triggering a chain of intimate encounters that gradually evolve into a web of secrets, shifting perceptions, and emotional uncertainty.

As desire and control begin to blur, each character is forced to confront difficult questions about truth, power, and whether anyone in their arrangement has ever truly been in control.

Directed by King Abalos, “Latina” combines sensual storytelling with psychological intrigue, delivering the signature VMX experience.

Now streaming.