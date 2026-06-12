Sara unsatisfied with Ateneo’s response to Baterbonia, Adili’s deaths

By Merlina Hernando-Malipot

Vice President Sara Duterte on Friday, June 12, voiced support for calls seeking justice for student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili, while stressing that she was not satisfied with Ateneo’s response following their deaths.

Duterte said Ateneo fell short in reaching out to the grieving families and providing adequate support.

“Pakiramdam ko kulang na kulang iyong response ng Ateneo sa nangyari,” she remarked, adding that schools have a duty to immediately communicate with families, explain the circumstances, and extend assistance when a student dies under their care.

She emphasized that the incident was far from ordinary and required greater attention from school officials.

“So, pakiramdam ko ay malaki ang pagkukulang ng paaralan sa pagbibigay ng support sa pamilya, lalong-lalo na dahil hindi ito ordinaryong pangyayari—ito ay pagkamatay ng isang estudyante,” Duterte said.

While affirming that the case appears legally actionable, Duterte urged the families to first focus on mourning before pursuing legal remedies.

She advised them to consult counsel afterward to carefully evaluate their options for accountability.

Duterte also expressed her intention to personally extend condolences to the Baterbonia family once funeral arrangements are finalized, underscoring that schools must prioritize student welfare and remain actively engaged with families during crises.