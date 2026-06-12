Gibo unfazed by China’s sanctions, vows to keep defending PH interests

By Martin Sadongdong

Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. on Friday, June 12, shrugged off sanctions imposed by China against him and his family, saying the move would not stop him from performing his duties or speaking out against Beijing’s illegal actions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

In a statement released by the DND, Teodoro said the sanctions were China’s way of dealing with those who criticize its actions.

“That is their right. That is truly what they do to those who speak the truth against their deception,” he said.

“Their own countrymen and others under their control suffer far worse,” the defense chief added.

China announced Thursday that Teodoro, his spouse, and child were barred from entering mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

The sanctions also prohibit Chinese organizations and individuals from engaging in transactions, cooperation, or other activities with them.

China’s Foreign Ministry said the measures were imposed to protect its sovereignty, security, and development interests, claiming Teodoro had repeatedly made “irresponsible remarks” that harmed China’s interests and damaged China-Philippines relations.

The ministry did not specify which statements prompted the action.

In recent years, Teodoro has consistently criticized China’s activities in disputed waters in the South China Sea.

At the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore last month, he condemned Beijing’s continued presence in the WPS and accused it of undermining efforts to finalize a regional code of conduct.

Despite the sanctions, Teodoro vowed to continue speaking out, citing China’s recent deployment of a movable floating platform in Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal), which raised concerns over possible reclamation.

“I will just keep doing my duty and uphold our nation in the face of the wickedness they are committing here and even in our seas,” he said.