Groups rally for sovereignty on Independence Day

By Hannah Nicol and Richielyn Canlas

Marking the 128th Philippine Independence Day, various groups staged protests in Metro Manila on Friday, June 12, calling for national sovereignty, workers’ rights, and political reform.

In Manila, organizers said around 2,000 participants were expected to join the rally.

The groups initially planned to hold their program near the United States Embassy, but authorities blocked the move, forcing them to gather along Kalaw Avenue.

Police personnel and barbed-wire barricades prevented protesters from marching further along T.M. Kalaw Avenue.

“Tabi-tabi, dadaan kami!” rallyists shouted as tension rose. Some protesters dismantled barricades, while police formed lines nearby to maintain order.

Demonstrators carried placards with messages such as “Workers of the world, unite! Resist imperialist war and plunder!,” “Buwagin ang mga dinastiyang politikal!,” “US imperialists!,” and “Walang tunay na kalayaan hanggang hindi na tayo kinokontrol ng imperyalista.”

At one point, a police officer was seen spraying an unidentified rallyist on the head after the latter was accosted for allegedly vandalizing a concrete planter wall with an offensive phrase against police.

Personnel from the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office were also on standby along J.P. Laurel Street.

In Makati City, protesters gathered in front of the Chinese Embassy to condemn China’s continued aggression, harassment, incursions, and construction activities in the West Philippine Sea, particularly in Bajo de Masinloc, which lies within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

As part of the program, participants sang the Philippine National Anthem and carried placards calling for the protection of Philippine waters and national sovereignty.

“Atin ang West PH Sea!” they declared.

Placards read, “China, respetuhin ang buhay at kabuhayan ng mangingisdang Pilipino sa WPS,” “Ipaglaban ang soberanya at karapatan ng Pilipinas sa WPS,” and “China ang bully sa WPS, hindi ang Pinas. China alis na!”

Protesters also burned an effigy symbolizing China’s alleged illegal structures in the West Philippine Sea.