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Fishing boat crew die of suffocation in Zamboanga

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Liza Jocson

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Four crew members of a fishing boat owned by a major canning factory died of suffocation on board their vessel on Thursday, June 11.

Three of the fatalities were identified as Ranillo Sanugal Jr., 27; John Edgar Dotillos, 22; and Arnold Bongcawel. The fourth victim has yet to be identified.

Authorities said the victims were working inside the storage hold when they lost consciousness.

Responders rushed them to a hospital, where they were declared dead.

Investigators are looking into a possible buildup of hazardous gases and a lack of oxygen within the confined space of the ship’s hold as the likely causes of their deaths.

The canning factory has yet to release a statement regarding the incident.

 

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