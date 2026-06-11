Tab Baldwin, team manager take leave of absence as Ateneo investigates deaths of two players

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Ateneo men’s basketball head coach Tab Baldwin and team manager Christopher “Epok” Quimpo have reportedly taken a leave of absence as the university conducts an inquiry into the untimely deaths of players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili, Ateneo disclosed on Thursday, June 11.

In its latest statement, the university said the move was intended “to preserve the total integrity, independence, and fairness of this investigation — and to ensure all participants can cooperate freely without any actual or perceived pressure,” as its Board of Trustees has mandated a thorough fact-finding inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Baterbonia and Adili died in a drowning incident on June 8 during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.

“A loss of this magnitude demands absolute accountability, clarity, and an unyielding review of the safety and welfare of our community,” the statement read.

“This inquiry will exhaustively examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, reconstruct a transparent timeline, review all athletics protocols, and interview every individual present,” it added.

The university, through its president, Fr. Roberto C. Yap SJ, also presented data on what transpired that day to avoid misinformation that has been circulating on social media.

“Based on what we have gathered from those present… the team was engaged in a conditioning exercise in knee-deep water near the shoreline when they were suddenly engulfed by massive waves and a powerful rip current,” the statement said.

“While most of the players managed to fight their way back to safety, Rene and Divine were pulled away. We state categorically, to protect the dignity of our fallen players, that no weights of any kind were used during this exercise,” it added.

The university also said the independent findings will be submitted directly to the Board of Trustees upon completion, paving the way for swift and appropriate action in accordance with the law, due process, and the institution’s responsibility to the families involved.

“The university is cooperating fully, transparently, and without reservation with all investigations being undertaken by national authorities and competent regulatory bodies,” the statement stressed.

Meanwhile, a wake mass in remembrance of Baterbonia’s life is set to be celebrated Thursday afternoon.

Baterbonia’s remains are scheduled to be flown to Agusan del Sur on Friday, June 12.