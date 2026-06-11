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Sarangani quake victims now over 380K; aftershocks now at 3,000

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
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Some patients of San Pedro Hospital in Davao City remain outside the building as aftershocks continue following the Magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit Mindanao on Monday, June 8. (Photo by Keith Bacongco)

By Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz

The number of people affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck offshore Sarangani on June 8 has risen to 388,557 individuals, or 84,943 families, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

In its 6 a.m. report on Thursday, June 11, the agency said the affected population spans the Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Of the total, 9,028 individuals (2,109 families) are currently staying in evacuation centers, while 30,265 individuals (7,480 families) are sheltering with relatives or friends.

DSWD also reported that 3,330 houses were totally destroyed, while 15,284 sustained partial damage.

Humanitarian assistance provided so far amounts to ₱28.5 million.

The agency added that it has ₱755 million in quick response funds available, along with ₱4.4 billion worth of food and non-food items prepositioned in warehouses nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said aftershocks have reached 3,019 as of 10 a.m. Thursday, ranging from magnitude 1.2 to 6.4. Of these, 61 were felt.

 

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