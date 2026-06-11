House to shoulder hospitalization costs of Sarangani quake victims

By Ellson Quismorio

The House of Representatives has pledged to cover the medical expenses of all individuals injured in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Mindanao on June 8.

House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III announced the commitment on Thursday, June 11, after personally inspecting affected areas in General Santos City and Sarangani Province.

He assured families that patients would enjoy a zero hospital balance policy, whether treated in government or private hospitals.

“On behalf of the House of Representatives, we extend our deepest sympathies. We are here to ensure that in all hospitals, for cases related to the earthquake, our people will not have to worry about hospital bills,” Dy said.

The Speaker also promised additional funding to support recovery efforts, including rehabilitation of damaged hospitals and infrastructure.

He noted that findings from the House delegation’s inspection will guide priority allocations in the proposed 2027 national budget.

Dy stressed that the House remains committed to mobilizing resources for communities hit by the disaster, ensuring both immediate medical relief and long-term reconstruction.