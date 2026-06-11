‘Dura-Dura’ gang member nabbed in Makati

A 32-year-old man was arrested by the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) for theft using the notorious “Dura-Dura” modus in Makati City on Tuesday, June 9.

Police said the incident occurred inside a passenger bus traveling along Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue corner Dian Street in Barangay Palanan.

The suspect and his cohort allegedly created confusion by pulling the hair of a 26-year-old passenger before snatching her cellphone worth ₱56,000.

Another victim was targeted when the duo spat on her head as a distraction before stealing her phone valued at ₱50,000.

The second victim chased the suspects as they attempted to flee the bus, drawing the attention of nearby patrolling officers.

Authorities quickly responded, arrested one of the perpetrators, and recovered the stolen phones, which are now presented as evidence.

A manhunt has been launched to track down the suspect’s accomplice.

The arrested suspect is facing theft charges and is currently detained at the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office for inquest proceedings. (Selena Atun)