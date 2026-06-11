Rene Baterbonia’s remains will be brought to AgSur on Friday

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The remains of Rene Clert Baterbonia, one of the two Ateneo players who tragically died in a drowning incident in Dipaculao, Aurora, will be brought to his hometown in Talacogon, Agusan del Sur on Friday, June 12, the school announced Thursday morning June 11.

In an official statement by the school, Ateneo said there will be a wake mass for Baterbonia at Arlington Memorial Chapels in Quezon City later at 6 p.m. before the 19-year-old body will be flown back to his native province.

“Rene Clert Baterbonia carried with him the hopes of a family he loved deeply, the pride of Talacogon, and the dreams that brought him to Ateneo de Manila only days ago,” Ateneo wrote on its social media post.

“His passing has left deep sorrow among those who knew him as a son, a brother, a teammate, a friend, and a young man whose future was just unfolding. Today, we remember Rene with gratitude for his life and grieve with all who loved him,” it added.

Rene’s mother Rovelyn has finally accepted the cause of the death of her son – thanks to the NBI-Medico Legal Division which explained to her that the prized Ateneo recruit died due to asphyxia by drowning.

Meaning, Rene passed away as he lacked oxygen after being taken away by strong current.

Meanwhile, Divine Adili’s family, through the Nigerian Embassy here in the country, requested an autopsy on the 6-foot-10 big man’s remains.

“The Embassy has been in direct contact with the family of the deceased, Ateneo de Manila University, law enforcement agencies, and other relevant authorities. The family has requested that an autopsy be conducted before arrangements for the repatriation of Mr. Adili’s remains to Nigeria are finalized,” the embassy wrote.

The Embassy is providing all necessary consular assistance and support in this regard,” it added.

The family also wants Divine’s body returned to Nigeria immediately as there are family and cultural practices needed to be imposed.

The NBI continues to investigate the heartbreaking incident as well as Philippine Sports Commission which led a Sports Stakeholders’ Panel that also participated by personnel from Commission on Higher Education (CHED), the Department of Education (DepEd), the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), the UAAP, the National Youth Commission, and the Palarong Pambansa.