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Ex-BJMP employee, partner yield P374K shabu in QC

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
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The former BJMP employee and his live-in partner are seen at the custodial facility of the Batasan Police Station after their arrest in a buy-bust operation in Quezon City that yielded P374,000 worth of shabu. (Photo courtesy of QCPD)

By Trixee Rosel

A 33-year-old former Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) employee and his live-in partner were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Commonwealth, Quezon City, on Tuesday night, June 9, which led to the seizure of ₱374,000 worth of shabu.

The suspects were apprehended on Pepito Street at around 11 p.m. during the sting operation, which was launched following reports that the former BJMP employee was involved in illegal drug activities in the area.

Recovered from the suspects were about 55 grams of shabu valued at ₱374,000, which police said was seized from the 46-year-old woman during the operation.

Investigators revealed that both suspects had previously been jailed for drug-related cases.

Police Lt. Col. Gemmer Tubiera, commander of the Batasan Police Station, said they received information that the former BJMP employee was allegedly operating in the Batasan, Commonwealth, and Holy Spirit areas. Tubiera added that the suspect was dismissed from the BJMP in 2023 after testing positive in a random drug test.

He was released from jail earlier this year but was arrested again in the latest anti-drug operation.

The suspects denied the allegations against them.

They are now detained at the custodial facility of the Batasan Police Station and face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

 

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