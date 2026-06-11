Bacolod cop in hot water for ‘recruitment extortion’

By Martin Sadongdong

A police corporal assigned to the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) is facing administrative and criminal investigation after a police applicant accused her of collecting ₱50,000 in exchange for a promised slot in the Philippine National Police (PNP).

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered a thorough probe into the complaint filed against Police Corporal Erchelle Letsoncito, who is assigned to the Regional Headquarters Support Unit at the PRO-NIR headquarters in Bacolod City.

The complaint, lodged before Police Station 4 of the Bacolod City Police Office on Tuesday, June 9, alleged that Letsoncito offered to help the applicant gain entry into the police service in exchange for ₱50,000.

The applicant claimed he handed ₱10,000 in cash to Letsoncito on April 6 inside the PRO-NIR headquarters at Camp Alfredo Montelibano Sr. in Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City, and transferred the remaining ₱40,000 via GCash on her instructions.

Investigators later confirmed that Letsoncito had no authority to facilitate recruitment into the PNP.

The complaint further alleged that Letsoncito attempted to contact the applicant on June 7 and 8, visiting his residence and reaching out through their barangay.

Meanwhile, Nartatez reminded aspiring police officers that entry into the organization cannot be bought.

“Let this serve as a lesson that you cannot buy your entry into the PNP,” he said.

The PNP chief emphasized that the organization has already dismantled practices of influence and favoritism in recruitment.

“The old days of the patronage system are over. We have institutionalized reforms to protect the integrity and professionalism of the police force,” he noted.

Nartatez also warned police personnel against exploiting applicants and directed all regional directors to strengthen oversight of recruitment activities, enforce anti-corruption measures, and act immediately on reports of unauthorized schemes.

He instructed PRO-NIR officials to determine whether other applicants may have been victimized and to encourage witnesses and complainants to come forward.

“To all aspiring police officers, there is no payment, backer, or intermediary required to enter the PNP. Recruitment is merit-based, transparent, and governed by established procedures. We urge applicants to reject and immediately report anyone who offers guaranteed admission in exchange for money or favors,” he added.