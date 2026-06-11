DOLE summons Tab Baldwin over Ateneo players’ deaths

By Aaron Recuenco

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) issued a show cause order on Thursday, June 11, to Ateneo de Manila University men’s basketball team head coach Tab Baldwin in connection with the drowning incident in Aurora involving two college players.

In the summons, DOLE Secretary Francis Tolentino said Baldwin is required to appear at his office in Intramuros, Manila, at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 15, to present sufficient documents proving his authority to work in the country as a foreign national, and to explain his side regarding the June 8 incident at an Aurora resort.

While DOLE already holds Baldwin’s Alien Employment Permit (AEP), Tolentino clarified that the summons is meant to give him the opportunity to explain as part of due process.

“If he is compliant, then there is nothing to fear. But if he is not, then the DOLE will act accordingly,” Tolentino said in a press briefing.

“This is not about persecution, this is about the rule of law,” he added.

Police reported that Ateneo basketball players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili drowned after being struck by strong waves while walking in waist-deep water during a training activity at the resort.

Their bodies were recovered 30 to 40 minutes later, about five meters from the shoreline.

Investigators noted that Baldwin was present at the resort hotel but, due to shock and emotional distress, only two team members were able to provide statements to police.

Tolentino cited Article 40 of the Labor Code as the legal basis for summoning Baldwin.

“No foreign national working in this country is above the law regardless of status, reputation, or the institution they represent,” he said.

“Coach Baldwin is employed in the Philippines and therefore subject to labor laws. DOLE is simply doing its job in verifying that he holds a valid and current AEP as required under the Labor Code.”

Tolentino added that Baldwin will also be asked to explain whether the Aurora training activity falls within his job description and permit, and to present proof if off-campus activities such as team-building are included in his scope of work as head coach.

The 68-year-old American-New Zealand coach has led the Ateneo basketball team since 2016 and previously served as head coach of the Gilas Pilipinas Youth national basketball program.

Tolentino acknowledged Baldwin’s contributions to Philippine basketball but stressed the need for DOLE to review the matter, especially in light of recent policy reforms on AEP issuance aimed at protecting Filipino workers.

If Baldwin fails to cooperate, Tolentino warned that his AEP could be suspended or canceled, and the case may be referred to the Bureau of Immigration for possible deportation.

Aside from Baldwin, DOLE is also investigating potential safety lapses on the part of the resort management where the incident occurred.