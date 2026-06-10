No foul play in deaths of Baterbonia, Adili – police

By Liezle Basa-Inigo and PNA

BALER, Aurora – Police found no evidence of foul play in the drowning of Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) basketball players Divine Adili and Rene Baterbonia during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora on Monday, June 8.

The Aurora Provincial Police Office said Tuesday, June 9, that initial investigation indicated that the incident was an accident and there are no signs of criminal involvement based on the evidence gathered.

Police vowed to complete their investigation to establish a full account of the events leading to the incident.

Their sudden deaths shocked the Philippine sports community and resulted in outpouring of grief and tributes from teammates, coaches, alumni, and supporters.

“The entire Ateneo community mourns the loss of Rene and Divine. The University extends its heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, teammates, coaches, and loved ones. We ask the community to keep them in their prayers during this most difficult time,” Ateneo said in a statement.

The Philippines Sports Commission (PSC) has formed a panel to investigate the incident as grief, public outrage, and calls for justice echoed.

Meanwhile, Representatives Alfel Bascug (Agusan del Sur first district) and Eddiebong Plaza (second district) filed House Bill No. 1108 on Tuesday directing the House of Representatives to conduct an inquiry into the deaths of Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

Baterbonia, a native of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur, and Adili died during a team-building activity of the Ateneo de Manila University men’s basketball team in Dipaculao, Aurora, on Monday.

HB 1108 also seeks to review and strengthen policies on student-athlete safety, welfare, supervision, emergency preparedness, risk disclosure, and parental informed consent.

“The untimely deaths of two young student-athletes have shocked the nation and raised serious concerns regarding the planning, supervision, risk assessment, safety measures, emergency preparedness, and overall conduct of sports-related activities involving student-athletes,” the bill read.

Meanwhile, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Agusan del Sur approved Resolution No. 317-26 on Tuesday calling for a transparent, impartial and thorough investigation and the determination of accountability in Baterbonia’s death.

“The province of Agusan del Sur recognizes that the pursuit of truth and accountability is essential in ensuring justice for the deceased, preserving public confidence in institutions, and preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future,” the resolution said.