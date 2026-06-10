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Dad, grandpa nabbed for repeated abuse of girl, 12, in Manila

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

By Diann Calucin

A 12-year-old girl in Manila has found the strength to report years of abuse at the hands of her own grandfather and father, leading to their arrest on Monday, June 8, according to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

The child revealed that her grandfather, 57, had repeatedly abused her since she was just 10 years old.

She also disclosed that her father, 37, committed similar acts between 2024 and May 2026.

For years, she endured the abuse in silence, living under the same roof as both perpetrators and fearing retaliation.

Her decision to finally seek help marked a turning point.

Acting swiftly on her complaint, authorities arrested the grandfather at around 11:30 a.m. and the father later that evening at 10 p.m.

The operation was carried out by personnel from the Manila Police District (MPD) Station 6.

The father now faces charges under Republic Act No. 7610, the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, and Republic Act No. 8353, the Anti-Rape Law.

The grandfather is also expected to face charges under the same laws, as well as Article 336 of the Revised Penal Code, which covers acts of lasciviousness.

Both suspects remain in police custody pending inquest proceedings before the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office. (With reports from Selena Atun)

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