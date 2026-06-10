Ginebra eyes commanding lead as TNT seeks equalizer

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Barangay Ginebra hopes to ride the momentum and pounce on TNT to take the series lead when they collide in Game 4 of the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, June 10.

Coming into the crucial Game 4 not only with confidence after a 116-102 win over the Tropang 5G in Game 3 but more importantly with the fresh legs for their key players, the Kings aim to go on the hill at the end of the contest scheduled at 7:30 p.m.

“We’re just going to try to do the rehab and do the recovery and rest as much as we can without getting soft. And understanding that we got to come back real strong in Game 4,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

The tip-off also comes after a short ceremony to honor the Best Player of the Conference and Best Import winners. Incidentally, RJ Abarrientos leads the race in the top individual honors while Justin Brownlee is the frontrunner for the best reinforcement award.

Brownlee is coming off an explosive performance in Game 3 where he fired 41 points to go with seven rebounds and seven assists while Abarrientos sparked the massive rally that put away the Tropang 5G to finish with 15 points.

Scottie Thompson chipped in a triple-double of 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists while Stephen Holt finally came alive in the series after firing 15 of his 23 points in the opening frame.

For the part of TNT, it cannot fall behind early the same way they struggled in the first quarter of Game 3.

Chris McCullough and RR Pogoy did enough to keep the team within striking distance but they will need more from the rest of the team.

One particular player missing in action was Calvin Oftana, who was held to just two points after firing 31 in Game 2.

“Kahit ako hinahanap ko rin siya,” said TNT head coach Chot Reyes after the game where they had