Janella Salvador and Klea Pineda reveal feelings for each other

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Actresses Janella Salvador and Klea Pineda are once again the talk of social media following their recent appearance on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.”

What started as a simple question and answer quickly turned into a viral moment when both actresses openly described what they mean to each other.

During the interview, host Boy Abunda asked Klea a direct yet emotional question: “Sino si Janella sa buhay mo?”

Klea did not hesitate.

“Si Janella sa buhay ko, tahanan, home. Nakakalma niya yung lahat ng ingay sa isip ko. Yun siya, yun siya sa akin.”

Her answer instantly drew smiles from Janella, who appeared visibly touched by the sincerity of the statement.

When it was Janella’s turn to answer what Klea means to her, she gave a response that immediately trended online for its mix of humor, honesty, and affection.

“My favorite gay and, hopefully, someone who will stay.”

The crowd reaction inside the studio mirrored the online buzz that followed shortly after the episode aired, with fans interpreting the statement as both playful and deeply meaningful.

Janella also shared that both of them are currently at a stage in life where growth and emotional maturity are priorities.

“I feel like we’re both at the point in our lives wherein we’ve matured and we really want to apply all the lessons that we’ve learned from our past to whatever we have now.”

Klea added more emotional insight into their relationship, saying she has learned a lot from Janella in ways she never expected.

“Marami akong natututunan sobra kay Janella na hindi ko ine-expect na, ‘Ah, ganito pala dapat.’”

She also playfully admitted that Janella can be both sweet and intense in her own ways.

Klea described Janella as someone who becomes extra affectionate at unexpected moments, even saying she finds her “seksi” in simple, everyday situations, like when she’s just waking up.

“Janella is love,” Klea said, summing up her feelings in one short but telling line.

The combination of raw honesty, emotional vulnerability, and undeniable closeness has made Janella and Klea one of the most talked-about celebrity pairings online.

While both have been careful about labels, their recent interview left fans seeing not just friendship, but a deeper emotional connection built on trust, comfort, and shared growth.