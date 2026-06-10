Bata, Django, de la Cruz lead coaching staff of new billiards NSA

Pool legends Efren “Bata” Reyes and Francisco “Django” Bustamante and carom ace Francisco de la Cruz banner the coaching staff of the newly-formed national sports association National League for Billiard Sports of the Philippines (NLBSPh).

The NLBSPh replaced the Billiards Sports Congress of the Philippines (BSCP), which the Asian Confederation of Billiard Sports suspended for its failure to hold regular elections and conflicts of interest.

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) took over as “caretaker” of the NSA until the BSCP eventually failed to comply to instructions from its continental confederation, leading to its dissolution as a duly-recognized federation of the POC.

“We are very serious in bringing back the luster of Filipino billiards,” said NLBSPh president Atty. Wharton Chan, also secretary-general of the POC, during the NLBSPh’s general assembly at the Solaire Theater in Pasay City on Wednesday.

“We are optimistic the programs we are laying down will put the Philippines back where it is supposed to be in world billiards,” Chan added.

Gracing the general assembly are the stars of Philippine pool Carlo Biado (pocket), AJ Manas (pocket), Alfredo Ferrer, Basil Hassan Alshajjar (snooker), Reyna Maria Legaspi (snooker), Carmille Buhat (snooker), Rubilen Amit (pocket), Michael Angelo Mengorio (snooker), Sofhia Yvanca Rosales (pocket), Rhaki Roj Constantino (pocket), Charles Ladiana (pocket) and Johann Chua (pocket).

Joining Chan in the NLBSPh executive board are secretary-general Kevin Wong, treasurer Dr. Paulo Pagteilan Jr. executive director Roselyn Hung and executive director for external affairs Alfredo Ferrer.

POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino personally graced the historic NLBSP’s first general assembly, fully backing the group as they lock their sights on upcoming international battles like the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games this year and the Southeast Asian Plus Youth Games next year.

Tolentino said that with Chan at the helm, the NLBSPh will have huge support from other countries with the newly-installed national federation president having deep relationships with the Asian and world pool circuits.

Wharton said that they are racking up a “brand new era of global dominance” to resuscitate the sport.

“We are bringing together absolute icons as players and coaches in Efren “Bata” Reyes and Francisco “Django” Bustamante with today’s fiercest competitors—Rubilen Amit, Chezka Centeno, Carlo Biado, Johann Chua, Basil Hasan Alshajjar and social media sensation AJ Manas,” Wharton said.