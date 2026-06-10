Entertainment

Dennis Padilla shares emotional message as Claudia Barretto moves to drop ‘Baldivia’ surname

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Actor-comedian Dennis Padilla has once again stirred public conversation after posting an emotional message on social media reacting to his daughter Claudia Barretto’s legal effort to change her surname.

Claudia recently filed a petition to drop the surname “Baldivia” and instead adopt “Barretto,” the family name of her mother, Marjorie Barretto.

The move comes years after ongoing public attention surrounding the complex family dynamics between Dennis and his children.

Despite the emotional weight of the issue, Dennis appeared to express a mix of longing, sadness, and acceptance about it in his recent Instagram post.

He wrote:

“MISS YOU… Julia and Claudia Baldivia… With or without the Family name… Same love same hope… Papa”

He followed it up with:

“If my sadness will bring joy to you my children… My heart is full… Same Love Same Hope”

As expected, his post sparked mixed reactions online.

Some netizens sympathized with the actor, saying his message reflected genuine parental longing.

There were others, however, who urged him to keep sensitive family matters offline, warning that public posts may only deepen misunderstandings and expose his children to further criticism.

Another netizen offered a more critical perspective, suggesting that years of emotional distance may have contributed to the current situation between Dennis and his children.

Meanwhile, some defended Dennis, stressing that regardless of past issues, he remains their father and his emotions are valid.

Others simply hoped for healing and reconciliation.

Dennis has previously been vocal about his feelings regarding family distance, including earlier public sentiments tied to similar issues involving his children.

In 2014, Julia also made headlines after filing a surname-related petition, which she later withdrew.

 

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