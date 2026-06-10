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₱1.22-M shabu seized in two-day drug ops

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

Simultaneous buy-bust operations conducted by the National Cpital Region Police Office (NCRPO) across Quezon City, Las Piñas City, and Mandaluyong City on June 9 and 10 led to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of 179 grams of shabu worth ₱1.22 million.

The first operation took place late on June 9 in Quezon City, where police arrested a 33-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman.

Authorities seized 55 grams of shabu valued at ₱374,000, with both suspects already facing prior violations of RA 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

In the early hours of June 10, Las Piñas police arrested a 28-year-old man and confiscated 106.59 grams of shabu worth ₱724,812, along with a .380 pistol, a magazine, and three rounds of ammunition.

He now faces charges under both RA 9165 and RA 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Later that morning, Mandaluyong police arrested two 25-year-old suspects and recovered 18 grams of shabu valued at ₱122,400, a motorcycle, and alleged buy-bust money.

All confiscated drugs were turned over to forensic units for laboratory analysis, while the suspects remain in custody pending inquest proceedings for violations of RA 9165. (Selena Atun)

 

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