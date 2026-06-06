With reduced field, 2nd leg of Philracom Triple Crown now in peril

A ruling by the Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) has reduced the field for the second leg of the Philippine Triple Crown, raising questions about how the race will proceed as scheduled on June 14, 2026, at the Metroturf racetrack in Malvar, Batangas.

The Philracom Board voted 3–2 to deny an appeal for reconsideration filed on behalf of Everest, a contender that had been placed under indefinite suspension following an incident at the starting gate prior to the series’ first leg. The decision effectively excludes the horse from participating in the 1,800-meter race.

Everest’s trainer, former jockey Renato “Egoy” Hipolito, criticized the regulator’s handling of the process. He noted that the horse had already passed its required barrier trial.

“Even though Philracom accepted our payment for the nomination and declaration of our horse, they excluded us from the drawing of lots before our appeal was even decided,” Hipolito said.

In the wake of the ruling, other changes to the lineup followed. Everest’s owner withdrew an additional entry, Bermuda Triangle, while another horse, Black Eagle, is expected to be scratched due to injury, leaving only three (3) confirmed participants for the event, in first leg winner Isa Bell and her stablemate Sultan Bell, as well as, Gentle Dance.

Industry observers note that a reduced field could affect the format of the race and related activities such as wagering, which are typically tied to larger entries. Organizers have yet to announce whether adjustments will be made or if the race will proceed under current conditions.

The second leg of the Triple Crown carries a ₱3.5-million purse, jointly funded by Philracom and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), as part of a program supporting the development of locally bred thoroughbreds.

As posting time, officials have not issued a final decision on the race format or schedule.