Solaire ignites World Cup fever at Waterside

Solaire Resort Entertainment City is rolling out the ultimate pitch-side experience for football fans.

From June 12 to July 20, Waterside will transform into a premier sporting and dining destination, offering a vibrant home-away-from-home for both expats and local enthusiasts.

Fans can immerse themselves in the electric atmosphere of the FIFA World Cup 2026, catching every high-stakes goal, dramatic save and historic triumph live on the big screen.

Waterside strikes the perfect balance between an energetic stadium-like buzz and an elevated, comfortable lounge setting. To ensure you never miss a moment of your home country’s campaign, Solaire will release a weekly match schedule in advance, making it incredibly easy to coordinate viewing parties with friends and fellow expats.

Because a thrilling match requires proper fuel, the event pays culinary tribute to the tournament’s host nations – Mexico, Canada and the US. Guests can dive into a specially curated menu featuring elevated stadium snacks and global comfort food favorites. Furthermore, because the time zones mean early match times for Manila viewers, Waterside is introducing a “Breakfast Menu for Champions” served from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – guaranteeing that early kick-offs come paired with gourmet fuel and hot coffee.

To secure a front-row seat to the global drama, a minimum consumable requirement applies: Group Stages to Round of 16: P1,000+ per person (exclusive of tax and service charge), and the Quarterfinals onward (July 10–20): P2,000+ per person.