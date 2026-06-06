Historic IRONMAN double-header ignites Subic Bay

SUBIC BAY – The country’s triathlon capital is primed for an explosive weekend of racing Sunday (June 7) here as a stellar influx of international participants slug it out with the finest local talent in the Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines and the IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay.

This year’s edition carries historic weight, marking the 10th anniversary of the 70.3 distance (1.9km swim, 90km bike, and 21km run) and the fifth staging of the full-distance IRONMAN (3.8km swim, 180km bike, and a full 42km marathon run) where more than a thousand athletes representing 45 countries brace for a thrilling duel against the elements, challenged by Subic’s legendary, world-class course.

Maintained in pristine, championship-ready condition year-round, the venue serves as the ultimate arena for both seasoned veterans and hungry newcomers. It stands as a testament to the region’s enduring legacy as the heart of Philippine triathlon.

Though recent rains have dampened the course, the wet weather has hardly stifled the interest of the participants. Instead, the forecast has ignited a spirit of dogged determination among all entries, each eager to push through the slick conditions and make their claim for triathlon glory.

Organizers have actively encouraged athletes not to let the rainy weather affect their spirits. The collective focus remains locked on overcoming the elements, managing the slick pacing, and ultimately reaching the historic finish line.

The event marks a monumental milestone for the sport in the region. Princess Galura, president and managing director of organizing Sunrise Events, Inc. (SEI), spoke proudly of their enduring partnership with Century Tuna, which began with smaller triathlons in the late 2000s and evolved into a world-class powerhouse.

“Our battlecry has been ‘Be an IRONMAN in your own country,’ and that’s what we’ve been putting up year-in, year-out,” said Galura. She emphasized the unmatched, emotional experience of racing with the fierce support of family and friends lining the course.

Adding immense star power and prestige to this landmark edition is five-time IRONMAN world champion Craig Alexander. The legendary triathlete, who ruled the IRONMAN 70.3 Subic back in 2016, is back to provide invaluable inspiration to the entire field.

“I think the most important thing is mindset. Be happy to be out there,” Alexander exhorted. “It’s going to be a challenge, but I think that’s what attracts most of us to the sport. It’s not easy. We have to dig deep sometimes in the race.”

He also offered a grounding piece of advice specifically tailored for the beginners and first-timers looking to conquer the course. “Just make sure you know the course, just try and relax and enjoy it. There’s nothing you can do now other than some of the logistics… and understanding how you want to feel on race day with your pacing and your nutrition.”

The grand scale of this weekend highlights Century Tuna’s unwavering commitment to the sport. “Filipino triathletes used to travel around the world to compete in IRONMAN races, which inspired the idea of bringing a full event to the Philippines,” said Greg Banzon, COO and EVP of Century Pacific Food Inc.

Banzon noted with pride that this year marks the punishing full-distance event’s historic fifth staging, alongside a milestone 10th anniversary season for the IRONMAN 70.3. The celebration coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Century Tuna Superbods fitness campaign, promoting healthier lifestyles nationwide.

The grueling battlefield begins with a tactical swim leg in the waters of Subic Bay. From there, athletes will transition into a powerhouse bike segment along the sweeping surfaces of Tipo Road and the SCTEX, before concluding with an electric, tree-lined run course through the golf course.

The stakes are higher than ever for local competitors. The 70.3 event opens a highly coveted pathway for Filipino age-groupers to leap onto the global stage, offering 45 qualifying slots to the 2026 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Nice, France, this September.

The local spotlight will shine brightest on the Filipino Elite Category. Backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, national team standouts Bea Quiambao, Erika Burgos and Irienold Reig, Jr. will headline the homegrown contingent, ensuring a fierce domestic battle among current mainstays and rising local stars.

The hunger for prestige spans all generations, with intense age-group brackets ranging from the vibrant 18-24 division to the inspiring 75-79 category, all fiercely supported by long-time IRONMAN partners, including Subic Bay, MPTC, NLEX, SCTEX, NLEX Connector, PSC, TIEZA, NST-IAC, ROKA, Amlan, 2GO, GU, Santé, Teresa Marble, Manila Bulletin, Tempo, One Sports, Cignal, and Sportograf.com, with additional support from Oman, HOKA, Breitling, AG1, Hyperice, Rouvy, and Zoot.

Beyond the marquee distances, the weekend festival caters to all fitness tiers. The Birch Tree Adult Boost Sunrise Sprint offers an accessible 750m swim, 20km bike, and 5km run, while the newly introduced Super Sprint provides the perfect introductory gateway for absolute beginners to taste multisport glory.