HeadlinesNews

Son slays 82-year-old father in Cebu

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
AN elderly man was beaten to death by his son in Badian, Cebu. (Contributed photo)

A tricycle driver smashed his 82-year-old father’s head with a piece of wood during a heated argument in Badian, Cebu on Thursday morning, June 4, killing him instantly.

Police identified the victim as Nemecio Benemerito Libron, who suffered fatal head injuries after being repeatedly struck by his son, Climaco Espanol Libron, 43.

Authorities said the father and son were locked in a fierce quarrel for still unknown reasons when Climaco snapped, grabbed a wooden stick, and mercilessly attacked his father.

The elderly man died on the spot.

The suspect fled but was later tracked down and arrested at his home in Barangay Taytay, Badian. He now faces charges of parricide, police said. (Calvin Cordova)

Call of duty: KQ, other overseas players express interest to join SEAG-bound Gilas team
P45.7-M cocaine fished out of Catanduanes waters
ASG sub-leader, 7 other inmates kill guard in Basilan jailbreak
Duterte says he’ll set aside Hague ruling
Treatment helps 500-kg woman lose weight
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Solaire ignites World Cup fever at Waterside
Next Article No KO this time, but Weljon Mindoro keeps record clean

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

ICC opens interpreter roles for Duterte trial
Headlines News
No KO this time, but Weljon Mindoro keeps record clean
Headlines Sports
Solaire ignites World Cup fever at Waterside
Headlines Sports
Historic IRONMAN double-header ignites Subic Bay
Headlines Sports