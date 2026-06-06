Son slays 82-year-old father in Cebu

A tricycle driver smashed his 82-year-old father’s head with a piece of wood during a heated argument in Badian, Cebu on Thursday morning, June 4, killing him instantly.

Police identified the victim as Nemecio Benemerito Libron, who suffered fatal head injuries after being repeatedly struck by his son, Climaco Espanol Libron, 43.

Authorities said the father and son were locked in a fierce quarrel for still unknown reasons when Climaco snapped, grabbed a wooden stick, and mercilessly attacked his father.

The elderly man died on the spot.

The suspect fled but was later tracked down and arrested at his home in Barangay Taytay, Badian. He now faces charges of parricide, police said. (Calvin Cordova)