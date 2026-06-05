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PCU-D outlasts UB in PGFlex-UCAL e-sports final

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
The victorious PCU-D Dolphins pose with UCAL Tournament Director Horacio Lim after winning the e-sport. (UCAL photo)

Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas ended the two-year reign of University of Batangas in e-sports by pulling off a 3-2 thriller in the PGFlex Linoleum presents UCAL 8th Season held recently at the Smart Omega Bootcamp in Marikina City.

Banking heavily on the team’s synergy and strategic execution, the Dolphins outsmarted the Brahmans to rule the popular Mobile Legends: Bang Bang event and become the winningest school in the league with three titles.

Comprising the Rommel Navarro-mentored team were team captain Jake Soriano, Sean Rae Iturrios, Charlie Zamora, Kyle Mckenzie Hicana, Prince Xyllan Crispo, Nash Mclean Bonus, Louise Gabrielle Dela Cruz, and Winford Cadag.

PCU-D beat Manila Central University, 2-1, in the semis.

In what could be its most successful season so far, PCU-D also topped the badminton and table tennis events.

However, it was host Centro Escolar University which stood out of the season after lording over the centerpiece basketball event at the expense of Olivarez College. The Scorpions also took the first 3×3 basketball title.

Other winners were UB and Immaculate Concepcion College, which bagged the men’s and women’s volleyball titles, while Lyceum of the Philippines-Batangas dazzled in street dancing.

Meantime, Season 9 host MCU is now preparing in earnest in its desire to figure prominently in various events – not to mention a show to remember in the traditional opening ceremony.

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