Bong Suntay still silent as House-ordered apology over Anne Curtis remarks remains undelivered

Quezon City Fourth District Rep. Bong Suntay is still keeping quiet days after the House of Representatives ordered him to publicly apologize over controversial remarks about actress Anne Curtis, remarks that were ruled as “disorderly behavior” and “conduct unbecoming” of a lawmaker.

Despite a crushing 263-8-6 vote on June 3, Suntay has yet to release the required public apology to Curtis and to women as directed by the chamber.

As of June 5, no statement has been issued and no formal apology has been made public.

The House directive also requires Suntay to undergo a gender sensitivity seminar, render voluntary community service, accept a formal reprimand, and issue a public apology through broadcast media.

The order stems from comments made during a March 3 House Committee on Justice hearing, where Suntay referenced Curtis while discussing the difference between thoughts and actions. The remark quickly triggered backlash across Congress, media circles, celebrities, and social media, with critics calling it inappropriate for a sitting lawmaker.

Following an investigation, the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges found him liable for “disorderly behavior and conduct unbecoming of a member of Congress,” and recommended disciplinary measures that the plenary later adopted in full.

Suntay earlier acknowledged the controversy and admitted he could have chosen his words more carefully, saying he “deserves the backlash.”

Still, despite the formal House order, the apology has yet to materialize publicly, leaving questions hanging over when or if the directive will be complied with.