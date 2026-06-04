Woman nabbed for supplying illegal guns to politicians

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested a woman in Makati on Thursday, May 28, for allegedly selling illegal firearms.

Authorities said she was caught following reports that she had been peddling high‑powered weapons to armed private groups linked to politicians in Mindanao.

The NBI‑Counter Terrorism Division (NBI‑CID) and Technical Intelligence Division (NBI‑TID) carried out an entrapment operation at her gun store.

During the sting, the suspect offered agents ₱1 million worth of imported, boosted, and unregistered firearms, leading to her immediate arrest.

She now faces charges for violating the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, as investigators dig deeper into her alleged connections with political groups in Mindanao. (Selena Atun)