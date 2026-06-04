HeadlinesNews

Repeat offender arrested anew in Manila buy-bust

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

A 50‑year‑old man, previously arrested three times, has been sent back to jail after being caught in a buy‑bust operation in Paco, Manila, on Monday, June 2.

According to the Manila Police District (MPD), the suspect had earlier been detained for illegal drug cases but was pardoned by the court in 2023.

During the latest operation, authorities seized several packets of suspected shabu worth ₱1 million from him, leading to his arrest.

Police said he is an alleged supplier of illegal drugs in Paco and Sampaloc, Manila.

The suspect will face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Selena Atun)

 

Alden, nag-chopper mula Laguna hanggang Fairview
Fire leaves 6 families homeless in Cebu
Newcomer fulfilled to land lead role in advocacy film
Cojuangco clinches 4th, four-year term
Banaue gets irrigation project
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Woman nabbed for supplying guns to politicians

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Woman nabbed for supplying guns to politicians
Headlines News
Abra nurse killed in savage stabbing
Headlines News
I’m an equal opportunity screamer
Opinion Sports
Vibrant side events to spice up Century Tuna IRONMAN battles
Headlines Sports