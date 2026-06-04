Repeat offender arrested anew in Manila buy-bust

A 50‑year‑old man, previously arrested three times, has been sent back to jail after being caught in a buy‑bust operation in Paco, Manila, on Monday, June 2.

According to the Manila Police District (MPD), the suspect had earlier been detained for illegal drug cases but was pardoned by the court in 2023.

During the latest operation, authorities seized several packets of suspected shabu worth ₱1 million from him, leading to his arrest.

Police said he is an alleged supplier of illegal drugs in Paco and Sampaloc, Manila.

The suspect will face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Selena Atun)