HeadlinesNews

Two more bodies found in Pampanga collapse, death toll now at 27

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Search and rescue personnel retrieve a body underneath the rubble of the collapsed nine-story building in Angeles City, Pampanga. (Photo from Facebook)

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga – The search and retrieval operation at the collapsed nine‑story building intensified Wednesday evening as two more bodies were recovered, raising the official death toll to 27.

The Unified Command reported that the 26th victim was extricated at 6:38 p.m. and turned over for Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) at 7:14 p.m.

Just 11 minutes later, at 6:49 p.m., the 27th body was also recovered and processed for identification.

Earlier in the day, responders had already pulled out the 22nd, 23rd, and 24th victims, followed by the 25th body at around 4 p.m. amid heavy rain.

Search, rescue, and retrieval teams continue to clear debris and comb through the site, where the building collapsed before dawn on Sunday, May 24.

So far, 27 people have died while 27 others survived the tragedy. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collapse. (Liezle Basa-Inigo)

 

VP Sara’s camp seeks dismissal of impeachment case
New study reveals the Internet is a source of family conflict and disconnect
Federalism to rekindle economy
Duterte signs law vs GC expiration dates
Duterte bans vaping in public places
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Repeat offender arrested anew in Manila buy-bust
Next Article Two foreigners, 11 Pinoys convicted in Mandaluyong crypto scam

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Two foreigners, 11 Pinoys convicted in Mandaluyong crypto scam
Headlines News
Repeat offender arrested anew in Manila buy-bust
Headlines News
Woman nabbed for supplying guns to politicians
Headlines News
Abra nurse killed in savage stabbing
Headlines News