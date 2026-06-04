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Two foreigners, 11 Pinoys convicted in Mandaluyong crypto scam

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

Thirteen individuals, including two foreigners, have been sentenced to three years in prison for their involvement in a cryptocurrency scam, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) announced on Wednesday, June 3.

The Mandaluyong City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 211 found the accused guilty of violating the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

According to the NBI, the ruling was issued after all 13 pleaded guilty during their arraignment on May 26.

Initially charged with computer‑related fraud and misuse of devices under the same law, they opted to plead guilty to a lesser offense.

“After explaining to them the consequences of the plea, all the accused willingly and voluntarily pleaded guilty to the lesser offense under Section 5(a) for all the cases against them,” the NBI said.

The convicts are currently detained at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) facility in Mandaluyong City while awaiting their probation applications.

All 13 were among 15 suspects arrested on May 9 during a raid by the NBI’s Dangerous Drugs Division (NBI‑DDD) at a condominium in Mandaluyong City, where a clandestine cryptocurrency scam operation was uncovered.

“Based on the on‑site Digital Forensic Examination, it was apparent that scamming network activities were being conducted, thus the arrest of the individuals present and their subsequent inquest,” the NBI noted. (Jeffrey Damicog)

 

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