Abra nurse killed in savage stabbing

BAGUIO CITY – A nurse was savagely killed in Sitio Linasin, Barangay Zone 1, Bangued, Abra, on Wednesday morning, June 3.

Police identified the victim as Tam-Jay Colet, a resident of Tumalip, Licuan-Baay, Abra.

Investigators reported that Colet sustained 13 stab wounds to the head and multiple stab injuries across his body, indicating a vicious and repeated attack.

His legs were also bound with packing tape, and his body was concealed under a sack and a motorcycle cover.

The victim’s remains were discovered about 15 meters away from a nearby house.

Authorities are conducting a follow-up investigation into the incident. (Zaldy Comanda)