Morris completes golden treble at Palawan Cebu jrs netfest

Top junior standout Matthew Morris reinforced his status as one of the country’s best after dominating the boys’ 16- and 18-and-under singles in the Cebu City Juniors Age Group Tennis Championships at the Villa Aurora and Alta Vista courts last Monday.

The Dumaguete City standout survived an early scare from Naga City leg champion Madison Rago, 6-4, 6-4, in the opening round of the 16-and-U division before cruising through the rest of the draw, including a commanding 6-2, 6-0 victory over doubles partner Jhunreal Espinosa in the finals.

Morris carried that momentum into the more competitive 18-and-U class, dropping only two games in four matches. He capped another imposing campaign with a 6-1, 6-0 dismantling of Claudwin Toñacao in the championship match.

Fresh from his impressive campaign in the Governor’s Cup in Dumaguete last April, Morris completed his triple-title haul after joining forces with Espinosa to rout Al Jose Gairanod Jr. and Kristian Kilat, 8-2, in the 18-and-U doubles finals.

Ma. Caroliean Fiel matched Morris’ three-title feat on the girls’ side to share MVP honors in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop, the second stop of the three-stage Palawan Juniors Series Visayas.

The Ormoc City ace overcame her toughest challenge in the girls’ 14-and-U semis, battling past Naga City leg winner and doubles partner Nadine Seno, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, before overwhelming Niña Orlanes, 6-0, 6-0.

Seeded second in the premier girls’ 18-and-U category, Fiel also upended top seed Mitchellen Cruspero, 6-2, 7-6(2), then partnered with Seno to dominate Jaynelle Castro and Arianna Tiongko, 8-1, for the 14-and-U doubles championship backed by the Palawan Group of Companies with support from ICON Golf & Sports.

Also emerging victorious in the week-long tournament, sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) and the Universal Tennis Rating (UTR), were Andrio Estrella of Asturias, Cebu; Cebu City’s Val Gairanod and Arianna Tiongko; and Cruspero of Negros Oriental.

Estrella edged Rago, 7-5, 6-4, to claim the boys’ 14-and-U singles crown, while Gairanod defeated Everett Niere, 6-1, 7-6(4), for the 12-and-U title. Tiongko stunned top seed Jaynelle Castro, 6-1, 6-2, to rule the girls’ 12-and-U division, while Cruspero rebounded from her loss to Fiel by beating Donna Diamante, 6-1, 6-2, for the girls’ 18-and-U championship.

Following a successful Mindanao swing, the Visayas circuit – an initiative of Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro – continues its mission of bringing consistent, high-level tournaments closer to young athletes, sharpening their competitive skills and preparing them for bigger national and international stages.

In doubles, Val Gairanod teamed up with Xian Calagos to outlast Dale Diamante and Estrella, 8-6, in the boys’ 14-and-U finals, while Cruspero and and Donna Diamante outlasted Danica Diamante and Juliana Tenepre, 8-7(5) for the girls’ 18-and-U title.

With Alex Eala continuing to make history and inspire a new generation of Filipino players on the global stage, the series has become an increasingly important pathway for identifying and developing the country’s next wave of elite talents.