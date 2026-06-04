Discayas charged in ₱53.9-M flood control project anomaly

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed criminal charges against Ma. Roma Angeline Discaya Rimando and spouses Cezarah Rowena C. Discaya and Pacifico F. Discaya II, identified as the beneficial owners of St. Timothy Construction Corporation, over alleged irregularities in a ₱53.9‑million flood control project in Calumpit, Bulacan.

In a statement on Thursday, June 4, Assistant Ombudsman and spokesperson Mico Clavano said the Discayas, along with eight officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office, were charged with:

Violation of Section 3(e) of Republic Act No. 3019 (Anti‑Graft and Corrupt Practices Act) Malversation of Public Funds or Property Through Falsification of Public Documents under the Revised Penal Code

The charges stemmed from DPWH Contract ID No. 22CC0058 involving the rehabilitation of a river structure in Calumpit.

Investigators found that payments were released despite an unapproved disbursement voucher, and full payments for dredging and embankment works were made without supporting documents.

Clavano said these actions resulted in an unwarranted benefit to St. Timothy Construction Corporation amounting to ₱53,917,731.92, causing significant financial damage to the government.

He added that the Discayas allegedly misappropriated government funds through their company.

The criminal informations were filed before the Regional Trial Court in Malolos City, Bulacan.

Recommended bail for the graft charge was set at ₱90,000 for each accused, while no bail was recommended for the malversation charge.

Former District Engineer Henry Alcantara and Project Engineer Paul Jayson F. Duya were excluded from the charges after entering into immunity agreements with the Ombudsman.

“The prosecution will now proceed to the trial phase, where evidence will be presented to hold the individuals accountable for the misappropriation of public resources intended for vital community infrastructure,” Clavano said. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)