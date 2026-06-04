Palace tells Tube: Show proof behind cash delivery claim against Marcos

Malacañang challenged a witness in a Senate hearing to present evidence supporting his claim that bags of cash were allegedly delivered to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s residence in Paoay, Ilocos Norte.

The Palace issued the response after Bernard Tube, who identified himself as a former Marine working for businessman and former congressman Zaldy Co, alleged that he accompanied Co in delivering suitcases of cash to the President’s residence.

Asked to react, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro questioned the absence of proof.

“Ano’ng ebidensiya?” Castro said during a Palace press briefing on Thursday, June 4.

When told that no documentary evidence had been presented, Castro stressed that the burden lies with the accuser.

“Pakita muna nila iyong ebidensiya; madali kasing magturo,” she said. “Lalo na kung balak mo lang naman talaga ay manggiba at magsilbing isang obstructionist o destabilizer.”

Castro emphasized that accusations should be backed by documents, not mere statements.

“So, dapat patunayan nila, bigyan nila tayo ng dokumento at hindi iyong salita lamang,” she added.

Despite the allegation, Castro underscored that President Marcos would not interfere with the ongoing Senate investigation.

“Hindi po trabaho ng Pangulo ang mangharang ninuman, so huwag magbigay ng ganyang klaseng impresyon,” she said, clarifying that the administration has no intention of obstructing Senate proceedings.

The allegation surfaced during a Senate inquiry into alleged anomalies in flood control projects.

Tube claimed that he and Co delivered suitcases containing cash to the President’s residence in Paoay.

Malacañang reiterated that allegations linked to the flood control controversy must be supported by evidence and subjected to proper investigation. (Argyll Geducos)