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Italian held for reporting fake robbery in Quezon City

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
(Photo from QCPD)

A 34‑year‑old Italian businessman was arrested in Quezon City on Wednesday, June 3, after admitting he fabricated a robbery‑snatching incident.

The suspect initially filed a report with the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), claiming he was robbed along P. Tuazon Boulevard, Barangay Milagrosa, Project 4, at around 11:10 p.m.

Investigators quickly launched verification procedures, including CCTV reviews, area canvassing, and timeline checks.

Instead of corroborating his account, authorities uncovered multiple inconsistencies in his statements.

During a follow‑up inquiry, the businessman confessed that his report was false, effectively admitting to perjury.

He was immediately placed under arrest and turned over to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU). (Selena Atun)

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