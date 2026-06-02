Rising Star Andy Gemao earns spot at Adidas EuroCamp, Elite International Basketball Showcase

adidas Basketball announces the 19th edition of adidas Eurocamp, the brand’s premier pre-draft development camp, set to take place June 5–7, 2026, in Treviso, Italy. Now in its 19th edition, Eurocamp continues to serve as a key platform connecting the world’s top young basketball prospects with leading NBA and EuroLeague coaches, scouts, and decision-makers.

Widely regarded as one of the top pre-draft camps outside the United States, adidas Eurocamp brings together elite athletes aged 18–22 from across Europe, the U.S., Latin America, Africa, Australia, and Asia-Pacific, offering a unique opportunity to train, compete, and gain exposure on a global stage.

Andy Gemao Represents the Philippines on the Global Stage

Among this year’s standout participants is Filipino guard Andy Gemao, who earned his selection following a strong performance at the adidas Tokyo Nations Camp earlier this year.

Gemao’s journey with adidas Philippines began in 2023, when the brand signed him as one of its youngest basketball athletes before his breakout on the international stage. His selection to adidas Eurocamp marks a significant milestone in a long-term partnership, underscoring adidas’ commitment to identifying and nurturing Filipino basketball talent from an early stage.

Adding to his momentum, Gemao recently received his first NCAA Division I offer from the Penn State Nittany Lions, further cementing his status as one of the Philippines’ most promising young talents.

NBA Mentors and a Proven Pathway to the Pros

Further elevating this year’s camp is the presence of NBA players and Eurocamp alumni, who will serve as mentors to the participating athletes.

Confirmed special guests include:

Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic)

Bogdan Bogdanović (Los Angeles Clippers), Eurocamp alumnus

VJ Edgecombe (Philadelphia 76ers), Eurocamp alumnus

These players will engage directly with campers, sharing insights from their journeys to the NBA and offering guidance on what it takes to succeed at the highest level of international basketball.

Led by Coaching Director Bill Bayno and Scouting Director Gianluca Pascucci, the camp features a world-class coaching lineup and brings together multiple development pathways, including draft-eligible prospects, 3SSB athletes, NBL Next Stars, and top performers from the NextGen EuroLeague and global emerging markets.