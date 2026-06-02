Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila unveils 5th edition with OPM spirit

By MARK REY MONTEJO

As the “Ber” months draw near, runners across the country have even more reason to celebrate as the City of Manila adds color to its historic places and storied streets when the 2026 AIA Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series presented by ASICS kicks off its fifth anniversary on Nov. 29.

Rock ‘n’ Roll, the competition, which now has a theme of “Ito ay Atin, Sariling Atin”, had ignited the country’s mass participation sport during the post-pandemic, unveiled its newest instalment with the same six categories for all aspirants – from elite to amateur local and foreign participants.

“Tayo ang nagsimula ng mass participation sport, napayagan po kami noon, so natuloy po kami. After five years, parehas p arin po ang ating ingredients,” said Sunrise Events President and General Manager Princess Galura. “Good news, ang ating karera rito ay mabilis, flat ang course, at malamig kasi papalapit na ‘yong pasko. So maraming mage-enjoy dito.”

“This is more than just a race celebration. It is a celebration of Filipino identity, Filipino music, and the community that helped build Rock ‘n’ Roll Manila over the last five years,” she added in an event launching Tuesday, June 2, at Bulwagang Villegas inside Manila City Hall.

For Mayor Isko Moreno, the event is a boost to Manila’s tourism as it champions each corner and location of the fabled capital and also can give job opportunities for the seekers.

“This is a big happening for Manila,” said Moreno. “That’s why we would like to share the City of Manila to foreigners and locals. Ito ay lugar ng pagasa, oportunidad, kultura, tradisyon, at maaring totoo na ang Maynila ay luma. Sa bawat gusali at kanto… ay may kwentong dala.”

Also present in the event were Vice Mayor Chi Atienza, AIA Philippines marketing and partnership director Katherine Wong, ASICS brand director for Sonak Philippines Ines Preysler, and no less than National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabab.

Cayabyab gives the 5Ms – Manila, Miles, Memories, Medal, and Music – a twist with his OPM (Original Pinoy Music) song which will be highlighted, and also became inspirations for the design of the medals in this year’s edition.

Those classics songs in “Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika” (42km), “Wala Kang Katulad” (21km), “Mamang Kutsero & Paraiso” (10km), “Limang Dipang Tao” (5km), “Da Coconut Nut” (1km kids) and “Kumukutikutitap (Remix), which for runners take part in more than one category, will be covering the six categories.

“Kada kilometer, pumili kami ng kantang aaakbay diyan, unang una ‘yong mga landmarks… so talagang bagay na bagay ‘yong mga kanta do’n sa medals, talagang fit na fit sa Manila,” said Cayabyab.

Aside from championing the local music, Rock ‘n’ Roll is also certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), meaning the racers could use it as a qualification for international marathon tournaments, including Tokyo and Boston, to name a few.