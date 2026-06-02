Manila equips classrooms with laptops, smart TVs

Nearly 1,000 Kindergarten and Grade 1 teachers in Manila received brand‑new laptops, while more than 500 classrooms were equipped with Smart TVs on Tuesday, June 2, as the city government rolled out a major education initiative to modernize learning in public schools.

Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso led the distribution of 982 HP laptops with bags and 551 Sony 55‑inch Smart TVs under the city’s “One Laptop, One TV, One Classroom” program during a ceremony at the San Andres Sports Complex, attended by educators from Manila’s six congressional districts.

The initiative fulfills a commitment Domagoso made during his 2025 State of the City Address following his return to office.

Addressing the teachers, the mayor paid tribute to educators and credited them for shaping the lives of countless students, including his own.

A proud product of Manila’s public school system, Domagoso said the program was his way of giving back to the teachers who continue to nurture and guide the city’s youth.

According to Domagoso, the project is part of the city’s Minimum Basic Needs (MBN) policy, which prioritizes investments in education, housing, healthcare, and employment opportunities for Manila residents.

In addition to laptops and Smart TVs, the city government also distributed school supplies for public school students, including more than 2.6 million notebooks, over 1.3 million notepads, 66,250 school bags for Kindergarten to Grade 2 pupils, and physical education uniforms for all grade levels from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

Domagoso credited the Manila Local School Board, headed by Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Sheryll Gayola, for helping make the program possible.

He also shared his personal experience as a former public school student in Manila, recalling how teachers encouraged him to stay in school at a time when he was close to dropping out.

“Bagamat hirap na hirap kayo sa pamumuhay at minsan kulang kayo ng kalinga sa pamamagitan ng ating pinaglilingkuran, huwag na huwag kayong susuko sa amin,” he told the assembled educators.

During the event, Domagoso also announced the expansion of Manila’s fresh milk feeding program.

From covering 21,000 daycare enrollees, the initiative will now benefit approximately 60,000 public school students from Kindergarten to Grade 1.